Memorial service 2:30 PM Juneau Moose Lodge

Longtime Juneau Resident Val D. Park, 71, passed away unexpectedly September 8th, with his wife of 30 years Robin and beloved K-9 companion Bogart by his side.

A memorial service will be held October 6th, 2:30 pm at the Juneau Moose Lodge with a celebration of life to follow. Val was born July 25, 1948 in Overton, NV. To Namoi & Dwain Park. He graduated from Lebanon High School in 1966. He moved to Alaska in 1983 and worked many years with Coastal Tire Co. before moving to and retiring from Greens Creek Mining Co.

In retirement, Val especially enjoyed fishing, woodworking, traveling and the time spent with family and grandchildren. He also enjoyed taking care of his wife while she worked, packing her lunch, doing household chores and making her dinner.

Val was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Juneau Moose Lodge, NRA and . Val lived life with integrity, bravery, and enjoyment.

He survived by his wife Robin Park; sons - Sam Park of Umatilla OR., Lucas Park of Molalla OR., and James Mitchell of Fircrest WA., and daughters Shea Park of Gresham OR., and Jessica Mercer of Juneau AK. He's also survived by sisters Elaine Boterf of Aburn WA., Lela Chatham, Salem, OR., and Beth Schwab of Salem, OR., and grandchildren: Claire Schoonover, Gus Gentstow, Bella Park, Aurora Johnson, Max Park, and Cedar Johnson.

He proceeded in death by his mother Namoi Stites and father Dwain Park. Val will be greatly missed by friends and family alike.

