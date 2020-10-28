Victoria Lynn Thomas was born December 19, 1945 in Hamilton Ohio and passed away October 23, 2020 in Juneau Alaska. Victoria passed peacefully at home with her family and friends at her side. She loved to fish as a child and learned how to put worms on hooks from her father, Mark Hieb at a very young age. Victoria graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1963. She also Graduated from University of Alaska Fairbanks, where she made the Dean's list. She moved to Juneau as a Certified Public Accountant and dedicated her career to the State of Alaska and was recognized for her hard work. Victoria had a very strong faith and was at peace with her earthly life ending. She is now in Heaven dancing with Jesus. Victoria enjoyed all that Alaska and Hawaii had to offer, the nature and the people - Snow Bird I believe you'd call it. She loved to garden almost as much as she loved to eat salmon. For several years Victoria enjoyed her mission work in Micronesia and abroad. She was and continues to be a very generous person to those in need. Victoria is survived by her children Randi Simmons and Mark Sanders (Lacey), grand children Caitlin and Andrew, her sister Patti Begley, niece Mina Kern and her children Ella and Nolan, as well as many friends and loved ones.
Services will be held on Thursday, Oct 29 at 4:00 PM at Auke Bay Bible Church and will be available via Zoom at: https://zoom.us/j/9077899318