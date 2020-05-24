Former Juneau resident, Walter "Walt" Hammonds lost his fight with cancer on April 9, 2020, in Hoonah, Alaska with the love of his life Patty by his side. He was born April 19, 1959, to David and Claudine Hammonds in Modesto, California. Walt moved with his family to Juneau, Alaska in April 1963 aboard the MV Malispina on one if it's first voyages from Prince Rupert.



Walt was at home on the water and loved hunting and being out in nature. He fished in the waters of Southeast Alaska on various boats and in the early days partnered in a fishing/sightseeing charter. He could tell stories of all the fishing holes and experiences.

A best memory for Walt was being there for the birth of his grandson River Lee Hammonds on October 7, 2019. He was very proud to be a Grampa and told everyone all about him.



Walt is preceded in his death by his father, David L Hammonds Sr., and mother, Claudine Hammonds. He is survived by his partner Patty Reigard, daughter Ashley Hammonds, and son Devin Hammonds, step-daughters Jamie Bernard and Jenny Van Sickle; sisters Claudette (Soc) Kreuzenstein, Mary (Alfred) Votion, Melinda (Carey) Jones; brothers, David Hammonds Jr., Thomas (Tina) Hammonds, and foster sister Pat (Danny) Jones.



We would especially like to thank the staff at Valley Medical, Dr Roth; for your compassionate care and SE Oncology, Dr. Huang; the Bartlett Infusion Center nurses; and Barb and Ed Phillips at Icy Strait Lodge in Hoonah.



A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Contact information: Patty Reigard, PO Box 320, Hoonah, AK 99828.



