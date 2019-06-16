Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Thomas Perkins Jr. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Walter Thomas Perkins, Jr. (Tom) passed away on June 3. He was 85 years old. Born to Walter and Hazel Perkins in Hagerstown, Maryland, Tom grew up on the East Coast. He graduated from Bucknell University in 1958 as a civil engineer. He made his first trip to Alaska in 1958-1959 as part of the Federal Bureau of Public Roads training program. He was sure to mention that this was before Statehood in the many stories he loved to tell.



On assignment to Washington D.C, he was singing in the Arlington Methodist Church choir when he met fellow choir member, Billie. After they were married in 1962, he showed her photographs he had taken while in Alaska and as soon as they heard about a job opening in Juneau, they were on their way to their permanent home in November 1962. Tom became a Project Engineer, and their son Scott (Lisa) was born in 1963. Son, Todd, was born in 1966.



Tom was a terrific father and so proud of his sons. Todd, who retired as a Captain in the Air Force after traveling all over the world; and Scott who married Lisa and gave Tom three grandchildren (Curtis, Christa, and Corri). Tom was thrilled to be able to hold his first great grandchild when Carson was born in April 2019.



Tom will also be remembered by the huge other "family" he developed while living in Juneau over the decades -- from all of the choirs and tenor solos in local churches to the many musicals in which he performed with the Juneau Lyric Opera, to the many years he was part of the famous St. Paul Singers. He was also a life-long member of the



Tom built deep and lasting friendships at every turn, including the many dogs looking for that next dog biscuit.



Tom is survived by his sons Scott (Lisa and family) and Todd, his sisters Shirley Knowlton and Jean (Warren) Lee, nieces and nephews Debbie, Donna, Barbara, Kathy, Rich, and Doug, and by many grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Hazel Perkins; his brother-in-law John Knowlton, his niece Susie, and his nephew Jak.



A service will be held August 17 at the Northern Lights Church.

Elks Lodge and a league bowler for many years.

