William Donald Andrews



Born October 20, 1930 in Skagway, Alaska, Bill was a man of passion, determination and talent. Known as "Willie" to Alaska family and friends, he was a hunter, fisherman, logger, railroad worker, professional singer, basketball star and long distance runner. After moving to Seattle, he worked as an accountant for Seattle City Light for forty years.



Bill passed away from Alzheimer's on April 27, 2020. Survived by his wife, Marilyn, sister Kathy Lawrence, daughters Tracey Howell and Marlee Carlile and four granchildren.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date, TBD. Memorial of Bill's extraordinary life:

