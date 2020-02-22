Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William E. "Bill" Chisham, Jr. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William E. Chisham was born in Kansas City, Kansas to William Sr. and Grace Chisham. He "shuffled off" in late December, 2019. Bill was on this planet nearly 88 years, and his love was expansive. Hiking, reading, writing, woodworking, looking for old cars, telling jokes, buying old cars, cooking, eating, working on old cars, helping others---Bill enjoyed life and he loved deeply. He often said in his later years, "It's been a good run. It will be interesting to see what's next!"



He spent a good deal of his younger years working at various jobs, including selling penny newspapers and magazine subscriptions, delivering newspapers, shoveling coal and snow for neighbors, and many more. He needed the money to support his hobbies such as buying reading material and radio parts, creating various inventions, and specifically keeping his cars going.



His high school vehicle (owned with his brother) was a 1930 Ford Model A panel truck. Many weekends were spent cannibalizing other vehicles or creating their own fixes to hold the car together. That was only the beginning of his love for cars, especially older ones. Until his final days, he could look at a vintage car and tell you the year, make, and model – and whether it had aftermarket parts on it.



After graduating from Kansas State with a degree in journalism and an Army ROTC endorsement, Bill entered the military and served two tours of duty which provided experiences for many of the stories he wrote later in life. (Only the non-classified stories, of course!) Then civilian life found him working in California for General Dynamics. Soon his marriage to Anne Beardsley and addition of their two children, John and Kate, found Bill busy with family as well as work.



He had many different jobs during his working years including a technical writer, an insurance adjuster, an attorney, and finally as a Risk Manager for the State of Alaska's Department of Administration. He also was an inventor and one of the things he developed was a gas saving pedal restrictor. It was a 3 x 2 foam cube when placed under the gas pedal one of three ways could restrict the lead foot and save gasoline. To market the product, he wrapped them and individually typed instructions for use. There are probably thousands of them decomposing in landfills across the west!



In the late 1980's, with an empty nest and single again, Bill fulfilled his dream of moving to Alaska. He had a great love for his adopted home of Juneau. He loved to walk and hike up and down the steep streets and trails that put San Francisco hills to shame. Bill and his initial volunteer team founded the organization named "Trail Mix, Inc.," which is a non-profit organization in Juneau, Alaska that works closely with local, state, and federal agencies to develop and maintain a trail system in the City and Borough of Juneau. He also helped in his community by serving with the Coast Guard Auxiliary, being a board member of the Humane Society, and helping with his church, Holy Trinity Episcopal.



In 1999, Bill and his wife, Kay Snowhook, and step-children, Janelle and Deven, moved to Oregon and then Washington. Bill continued being heavily involved in Holy Cross (Boring, Oregon) and St. Luke's (Sequim) Episcopal churches. He also added Habitat for Humanity to his list of places to volunteer and in Sequim and Port Angeles volunteered for years on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Years of involvement with the Sequim Valley Car Club was another important part of Bill's life.



Woodworking also took up many hours of Bill's time, and resulted in many pieces of furniture and toys for him and Kay and also for the children and grandchildren. He enjoyed creating and donating rocking horses for the children's nurseries in his past 3 churches and they are still being used today.



Bill was a painstaking note keeper, leaving hundreds of small notebooks filled with observations of the world around him. He often referred to those observations when writing his poetry, essays, and plays. One of the three books he published was inspired by imagining what might be on a roll of film he and Kay found in a rental car while on a trip. He enjoyed his involvement in two writing groups in Sequim, and frequently read his musings at local reading events. One of his plays was even produced at the Old Schoolhouse several years ago.



Bill loved people and looked out for those less fortunate. Many stories are saved in the memories of his family and friends of special things that he did for others…often not wanting any recognition or thanks. He felt this is just what we should all do.



When struggling with health/memory issues during his last years, he settled for a more sedentary life that included his love of reading, writing, and having a good conversation. Conversations triggered memories of his youth and his family and the joy of stories of his children and grandchildren's exploits and successes. Finally, he was able to celebrate his grandson Matthew's high school graduation and his and Kay's 24th wedding anniversary – a life well lived.



Bill is survived by his wife Kay Snowhook, children John Beardsley Chisham Sr. and Katherine Anne McWhorter, step-children Janelle Snowhook and Deven Snowhook, 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.



A service for Bill will be held in Sequim at St. Luke's Episcopal Church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, followed by a celebration at the church, including Bill's favorite blueberry pancakes, his favorite music, and many wonderful memories shared by family and friends.



Bill requested that any memorials go to St. Luke's Episcopal Church's Rector's Benevolence Fund which helps those in need. (P.O. Box 896, Sequim, Washington, 98382.)



Published in The Juneau Empire from Feb. 22 to Mar. 21, 2020

