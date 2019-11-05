Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Edward Nuttall. View Sign Service Information Dallas Mortuary Chapel 287 Sw Washington St Dallas , OR 97338 (503)-623-2325 Send Flowers Obituary

William Edward Nuttall, after spending a weekend surrounded by those he loved and who loved him, passed away in his sleep in the early hours of October 7th. The devoted father and loving husband was 72 years old.



Born in Lehi, Utah and a graduate of Lehi High School, Ed served in the US Army before being honorably discharged in 1973. Following his discharge Ed met and married his first wife, the mother of his four children, Ingrid (Nilsson) Anderson. Ed graduated from Salt Lake Technical College with a degree in Drafting before beginning to work with the US Forest Service as a cartographer. A job transfer took Ed to Juneau, Alaska where he worked until he retired. While in Juneau, Ed met and married his second wife Jan (Ivey) Nuttall. In 2003, Ed and Jan moved to Falls City, Oregon to live their golden years traveling the west in a motorhome visiting their children and grandchildren. They spent some winters in Southern California enjoying the dry desert weather. When not traveling they would hike the trails along the Oregon Coast and surrounding mountains, tend to their garden, and visit with each other next to the Little Luckiamute River.



Grandpa Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Mary, his brother Ron and sister Joan. He is survived by his wife Jan Nuttall, his brother Gene Nuttall, his sister Netra (Nuttall) Baum, children William Kye Nuttall (Robyn Nuttall), Krissa Nuttall Wright (Tom Wright), Kean Nuttall, Kaisa Nuttall Gonsalves (Chris Dern), step daughters Kim Ivey Shinno (Blain Shinno), Kluane Ivey Baer (Jeff Baer) and Tiffani Ivey Williams. Ed is also survived by 12 grandchildren.



A celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 18th, 2019 at the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center at 10:00 AM. Following the celebration of life there will be a graveside service. Flowers may be sent to Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, 287 SW Washington St, Dallas, OR 97338. William Edward Nuttall, after spending a weekend surrounded by those he loved and who loved him, passed away in his sleep in the early hours of October 7th. The devoted father and loving husband was 72 years old.Born in Lehi, Utah and a graduate of Lehi High School, Ed served in the US Army before being honorably discharged in 1973. Following his discharge Ed met and married his first wife, the mother of his four children, Ingrid (Nilsson) Anderson. Ed graduated from Salt Lake Technical College with a degree in Drafting before beginning to work with the US Forest Service as a cartographer. A job transfer took Ed to Juneau, Alaska where he worked until he retired. While in Juneau, Ed met and married his second wife Jan (Ivey) Nuttall. In 2003, Ed and Jan moved to Falls City, Oregon to live their golden years traveling the west in a motorhome visiting their children and grandchildren. They spent some winters in Southern California enjoying the dry desert weather. When not traveling they would hike the trails along the Oregon Coast and surrounding mountains, tend to their garden, and visit with each other next to the Little Luckiamute River.Grandpa Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Mary, his brother Ron and sister Joan. He is survived by his wife Jan Nuttall, his brother Gene Nuttall, his sister Netra (Nuttall) Baum, children William Kye Nuttall (Robyn Nuttall), Krissa Nuttall Wright (Tom Wright), Kean Nuttall, Kaisa Nuttall Gonsalves (Chris Dern), step daughters Kim Ivey Shinno (Blain Shinno), Kluane Ivey Baer (Jeff Baer) and Tiffani Ivey Williams. Ed is also survived by 12 grandchildren.A celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 18th, 2019 at the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center at 10:00 AM. Following the celebration of life there will be a graveside service. Flowers may be sent to Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, 287 SW Washington St, Dallas, OR 97338. Published in The Juneau Empire from Nov. 5 to Dec. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close