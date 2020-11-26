William "Bill" M. Howe
1944-2020
Bill was born on January 16, 1944 in Brooklyn, New York to William John & Mary Ellen. Bill passed away at home in the loving care of his wife after battling Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) for the last 3 years.
One of 2 children, Bill graduated from Bishop Loughlin High School in Brooklyn, NY. He then attended St. John's University and graduated with a degree in Economics. After college, he volunteered for the Peace Corps in South India. He then joined the Urban Teacher Corps in Washington, D.C., but decided teaching was not for him. He was drafted into the U.S. Army, was honorably discharged after 2 years. After the army, Bill worked for Catholic Relief Services, beginning in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where he met his wife, Rosalind. He served CRS in the Philippines and Cambodia. After CRS, he had a successful career in the banking industry, first working for Rainier Bank, he went on to become President of Sealaska Corporation, one of his clients. Bill had a deep love for Alaska and worked with many Native Corporations and for a year as Deputy State Treasurer of Alaska. During his Alaska years, Bill enjoyed running, skiing, fishing, hunting, and mountain climbing. Bill's corporate career lasted from 1976-1995. Bill joined the Foreign Service at age 50 combining his fascination with the economics, politics, and culture of 3rd world countries. Bill's State Dept. career covered 15 years in high-risk areas. He retired from the foreign service as a Consul General.
Bill is survived by his spouse, Rosalind, sister, Jayne Tompos (and 2 nephews), children Jennifer (spouse, Nick Kokkonis), and David (spouse Shani Prentice-Crain), 3 grandchildren, Eva, Dean, and Arlington. He lived a fantastic life, filled with adventure. He was a faithful Catholic and volunteered his time with his church, Knights of Columbus, and Rotary Club. He was a tremendous individual.
Bill's life will be celebrated, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Christ Our Hope Church, 1902 2nd Ave, Seattle. Funeral Mass at 11am followed by inurnment ceremony at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Share memories of Bill and visit the full obituary page and online guestbook at: www.emmickfunerals.com
– Emmick Funeral Home (206) 935-2207