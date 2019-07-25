Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Paulo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Paulo ~ loving Father, Brother, and Uncle ~ died on July 10, 2019 at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska. He was 65 years old.



He was born in Juneau, Alaska, the son of Fausto and Clara Paulo. William's Tlingit names are Shxaakw and Daana Goo Wa Kaan. He was of the Yeil (Raven) moiety, K'waashk'i K'waan Humpback Salmon Clan, Dis Hit (Moon House) of Yakutat. His mother was born in Douglas, Alaska and his father in Numancia Capiz, Aklan, Phillippines.



William graduated from Juneau Douglas High School in 1973, receiving a school letter in Track and was a boxer for the Police Athletic League (PAL), receiving many accolades for his boxing skills. He later graduated Summa Cum Laude at Lower Columbia College (Longview, WA) with an Associate Technical Arts degree for Diesel & Heavy Equipment Technology.



Throughout his career William worked for various construction companies (Red Samm, SECON, Coogan Construction, Miller Construction) and as a laborer on the Trans-Alaska pipeline. Other jobs took him well above ground. He had no fear of heights and loved working on the Juneau Federal Building removing scaffolding from the top exterior of the building and later setting bolts while working on the Mount Roberts Tramway about 250 feet above ground.



He loved hunting and fishing with his brothers. On special occasions he would fish with Auntie at her favorite fishing spot and would continue this tradition with his daughters. He taught his girls fire arm safety and would take them to the gun range for target practice. It put a big smile on his face when his daughter Arlinda entered the Annual Turkey Shoot and won a Thanksgiving turkey.



William loved to read, work on cars and play his harmonica. His native carvings were beautiful master pieces. He loved to play the guitar and picked it up so naturally. He would sit for hours with his friend Buddy Tabor playing songs of the Willie Nelson, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Bonnie Riatt genre. Now his daughter Arlinda plays the guitar and loves his "oldies but goodies."



William's big smiles and bear hugs will be missed by everyone who knew him.



Survivors include his daughters Tristan Paulo of Denver, Colorado and Arlinda Paulo of Juneau; brothers Fausto, Robert and Ricky Paulo of Juneau, Dann Paulo (Martha) of Portland, Maine, Peter Paulo (Sabrina) of Anchorage; and sister Roberta Hays (Orrie) of Renton, Washington; with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.



A private family celebration of William's life will be forthcoming.



