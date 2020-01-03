Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Winona Rose Olson (née Monroe) died peacefully at home on December 13, 2019 in Battle Ground, Washington at the age of 95.



Winnie was born on September 11, 1924 in Anchorage, Alaska to Thomas and Minnie Monroe. She graduated from Juneau-Douglas High School in 1943 and went on to attend the University of Alaska Fairbanks.



Winona married Tommy Olson, her college sweetheart, in 1947. The couple made their home in Fairbanks, Alaska. Their first home was a walled tent. Over the years, as they welcomed their five children, they moved into a one room cabin, then a two room cabin, and finally a house.



She graduated from the University of Alaska Fairbanks with a degree in Home Economics in 1952. She was a skilled baker and seamstress and used her talents to supplement the lean family income.



Winnie had an excellent sense of humor and loved to laugh. She was always up for an adventure. She took her children camping, fishing, and taught them cribbage and pinochle. Winnie built a cabin near Circle Hot Springs in 1980. She lived in it during the summers to prove her claim. Her distant neighbors could hear her playing her beloved mellophone in the evenings.



After she and her husband moved to Vancouver, Washington after retiring, they took long road trips in their motorhome to sightsee, research family history, and visit friends and family. Winnie loved genealogy and was passionate about family history. She was two days short of 76 years as a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution's Alaska Chapter. She was also an active and dedicated member of the Pioneers of Alaska Women's Igloo No. 8, The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America, and had many friends in her local T.O.P.S. chapter. She was a devout Presbyterian and helped peel logs for the University Presbyterian Church in College, Alaska.



Winnie is survived by her children: Eric Olson (Jeanette) of Wasilla, Alaska, Janet Lassiter (Joe) of Juneau, Alaska, Philip Olson of Fairbanks, Alaska, Judith Olson of Vancouver, Washington, and Jean Olson (Stephen) of Oklahoma. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and, at last count, 17 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Minnie Monroe; her brother, Demps Gilbert Monroe; and her husband of almost 60 years, Thomas "Tommy" Eugene Olson, long-time Alaskan bush pilot and owner of Ok Air dba Air North which operated out of Fairbanks, Alaska serving most of northern Alaska from 1967 until their retirement in 1987.



Winona will be interred with her husband at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.



The family would like to thank the caregivers of The Elder's Nest for their love, care, and dedication.



Condolences may be sent to Eric Olson at P.O. Box 870837, Wasilla, AK 99687 and Janet Lassiter at P.O. Box 33884, Juneau, AK 99803.

