Yvonne Irma Bowthorpe, better known as Yogie, passed away Aug 28, 2020 at Wildflower court of colon cancer at the age of 79. Yogie was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 11,1940 .
True to her pioneering spirit, Yogie arrived in Alaska at the age of four. Traveling the inside passage on board a working tug boat. Her family settling in Juneau in 1945. They lived in old downtown Juneau where she spoke
fondly of playing for hours outdoors. She bosted that she was the first class to attend and graduate from JDHS
As a teenager and young adult, Yogie was active and devoted to her girl scouting days. She mentored many young ladies in outdoor camp settings for entire summers at a time. She, along with other scout leaders, recorded a medely of girl scout camp songs in 1959 titled "Songs of Eagle River" that can be heard on Youtube.
Yogie worked as an accountant at the Juneau, cold storage and Juneau Police Department, moving in 1969 as a young mother of 3, to Haines, Alaska. She considered the people and her time there ones cherished and she referred to it as "Home".
Yogie attended Colledge at the age of 40 in Tacoma, Washington. She pursued a degree in occupational therapy with a 4.0 GPA. During this time she developed a passion for painting, gaining certification as an oil and acrylic painting instructor in 1981. Her art work adorns many places through out Alaska and the Mid-west.
In 1983 She met her love Donald Bowthorpe and they wed in 1984 in Juneau, Alaska. She did the office work and accounting for Donalds business Don's Drywall until he retired. In their goden years t hey split their time traveling between Moab/Castle Valley, Utah and Juneau.
Yogie's appreciation for natures beauty, music and Gods creation will carry on through all those who were fortunate enough to see it through her eyes.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Donald Warren Bowthorpe, daughter Kymm Bowthorpe, Mother Ruth Terry, Father Earl Bost and Brother Dan Haines.
She is Survived by her sister Diana Markovich, children Lena Kay walker, Sondra and Gary Blackwell, Dwayne Finney, Kyle Finney, Nathan Almaas, Troy and Cindy Bopwthorpe, Bryan Bowthorpe, Jackie Torres. Grandchildren Jason Blackwell, Miya Laskowski, Glenn Blackwell, Ally Harris-Torres, Courtney Nordin, Jared Laskowski, James Land, Noah Walker, Kyle and Rikki Scholl, Eric scholl, All the Ritter clan and numerous great granchildren, nephews, neices and freinds.
At Yogie's request there will be no services and her ashes will be layed next to her husband Donald at a later date.
Family condolences can be mailed to Sonie Blackwell @ P.O. Box 35655 Juneau, Alaska 99803 or emailed to blackwell@alaska.net
.