Zeno H. Walther was born on January 16, 1960 in Hazel Crest, Illinois to Lucy and Zeno A. Walther. Zeno passed away on March 2, 2019 in Fort Smith, AR after bravely fighting cancer.
Zeno will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 19 years, Lorinda Walther of Fort Smith, AR; 2 daughters, Miko Morris of Oklahoma City, OK and Emilia Coffman of Sallisaw, OK; 1 son, Zeno Walther "Little Zeno" of Florida; 3 granddaughters, Hailey and Kendall Morris and Jade Coffman; 1 grandson, Kiowa Coffman; niece Brittany Buness of Juneau, AK; niece Leslie Thomas and nephew Preston Thomas of Lavaca, AR. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Linda Ballou of Bentonville, AR and his work family.
He lived most of his younger years and spoke often of his time spent in Juneau, Alaska. In 1998 he moved to Fort Smith, shortly after he met and married his true love, Lorinda. Zeno was an adventurer. His travels in work and play took him all across the world; from the frozen tundra of Alaska and Antarctic to the desert of Iraq. Along the way he received numerous accolades and awards for his devotion and dedication to the many work projects he developed and oversaw. His work ethic was one of a kind and truly admired.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at Fentress Mortuary located at 1805 North A, Fort Smith, AR. All friends and family are welcome. Flowers can be sent to Fentress Mortuary.
A funeral service in memory of Zeno will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:00 am, at First Southern Baptist Church located at 12 West Central Ave. Central City, AR with Pastor Russ Tyler officiating.
