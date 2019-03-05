Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zeno H. Walther. View Sign

Zeno H. Walther was born on January 16, 1960 in Hazel Crest, Illinois to Lucy and Zeno A. Walther. Zeno passed away on March 2, 2019 in Fort



Zeno will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 19 years, Lorinda Walther of Fort Smith, AR; 2 daughters, Miko Morris of Oklahoma City, OK and Emilia Coffman of Sallisaw, OK; 1 son, Zeno Walther "Little Zeno" of Florida; 3 granddaughters, Hailey and Kendall Morris and Jade Coffman; 1 grandson, Kiowa Coffman; niece Brittany Buness of Juneau, AK; niece Leslie Thomas and nephew Preston Thomas of Lavaca, AR. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Linda Ballou of Bentonville, AR and his work family.



He lived most of his younger years and spoke often of his time spent in Juneau, Alaska. In 1998 he moved to Fort Smith, shortly after he met and married his true love, Lorinda. Zeno was an adventurer. His travels in work and play took him all across the world; from the frozen tundra of Alaska and Antarctic to the desert of Iraq. Along the way he received numerous accolades and awards for his devotion and dedication to the many work projects he developed and oversaw. His work ethic was one of a kind and truly admired.



Visitation will be Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at Fentress Mortuary located at 1805 North A, Fort Smith, AR. All friends and family are welcome. Flowers can be sent to Fentress Mortuary.



A funeral service in memory of Zeno will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:00 am, at First Southern Baptist Church located at 12 West Central Ave. Central City, AR with Pastor Russ Tyler officiating.



To sign the online guest book please visit Zeno H. Walther was born on January 16, 1960 in Hazel Crest, Illinois to Lucy and Zeno A. Walther. Zeno passed away on March 2, 2019 in Fort Smith , AR after bravely fighting cancer.Zeno will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 19 years, Lorinda Walther of Fort Smith, AR; 2 daughters, Miko Morris of Oklahoma City, OK and Emilia Coffman of Sallisaw, OK; 1 son, Zeno Walther "Little Zeno" of Florida; 3 granddaughters, Hailey and Kendall Morris and Jade Coffman; 1 grandson, Kiowa Coffman; niece Brittany Buness of Juneau, AK; niece Leslie Thomas and nephew Preston Thomas of Lavaca, AR. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Linda Ballou of Bentonville, AR and his work family.He lived most of his younger years and spoke often of his time spent in Juneau, Alaska. In 1998 he moved to Fort Smith, shortly after he met and married his true love, Lorinda. Zeno was an adventurer. His travels in work and play took him all across the world; from the frozen tundra of Alaska and Antarctic to the desert of Iraq. Along the way he received numerous accolades and awards for his devotion and dedication to the many work projects he developed and oversaw. His work ethic was one of a kind and truly admired.Visitation will be Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at Fentress Mortuary located at 1805 North A, Fort Smith, AR. All friends and family are welcome. Flowers can be sent to Fentress Mortuary.A funeral service in memory of Zeno will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:00 am, at First Southern Baptist Church located at 12 West Central Ave. Central City, AR with Pastor Russ Tyler officiating.To sign the online guest book please visit www.fentressmortuary.com Funeral Home Fentress Mortuary

1805 North A Street

Fort Smith , AR 72901

(479) 783-6178 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Juneau Empire from Mar. 5 to Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close