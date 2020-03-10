Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aarion Micheal Howden. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

Aarion Micheal Howden of Kamloops passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 47 years of age.



He will be lovingly remembered by his mother Barbara Forde of Kamloops, step-father Larry Forde of Fort St. John, spouse Karen Howden of Surrey, BC, children Cameron Howden of Chilliwack, Carson Howden of Chilliwack, and Tyler Howden of Surrey/Kamloops, grandfather Ross (Theresa) Howden of Kamloops, aunts Linda (Larry) Bissell of Heffley Creek (Godmother) and Patricia (James) Broad of Ashcroft, sister Monique Bolen, brother Warren Tomniuk of Kamloops, step-brother Jake Forde of Kamloops and brother Tyler Forde of Vancouver, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and best friend Jason Nelson.



He was predeceased by his Grandma Marie Howden.



Aarion was born and raised in Kamloops. He moved to the Lower Mainland, then returned home to Kamloops. Aarion's goal in life was to always excel at what he did, always doing his best. He will be remembered for always trying to make others laugh and making others feel good by using small gestures with big meanings.



Aarion loved music, camping at East Barriere Lake, baseball, playing practical jokes (mostly on his sister), dirt bike riding, scuba diving, video games, Dad and son bike rides, long drives and animals. He loves his cookies and coca-cola. Aarion's best moments in life were the times spent with family and close friends.



The Celebration of Aarion's life will take place at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Drive. The family would prefer casual dress.



Memorial donations in Aarion's may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.



