CELEBRATION OF LIFE
|
Adah Gruver
November 2, 1924 - December 28, 2018
Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Adah Gruver, just as she requested: "I want people to tell funny stories, eat good food, dance, and drink scotch."
April 27, 2:00 PM until we run out of energy Hal Rogers Activity Centre, 2025 Summit Dr., Kamloops.
Bring your stories, appetite and dancing shoes.
Adah would like to be remembered with memorial contributions to
the Kamloops SPCA
(https://spca.bc.ca/locations/kamloops/),
the Kamloops YMCA-YWCA Strong Kids
(https://www.kamloopsy.org/y-strong-kids.htm)
or another deed or donation that helps make the world a better place.
Contact: [email protected]
Published in Kamloops This Week on Apr. 9, 2019