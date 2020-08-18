Adam Fenrich peacefully passed away on August 7, 2020 in Kamloops, BC at the age of 91.



Adam is survived by wife Amanda and children Marylee (Tony), Sandie and Debbie (Doug); grandchildren Marni, Melissa (Ahmed), Christy (Keith) and Brady (Rachel). He is also survived by his two great-granddaughters Emmy and Amaia.



Adam was born on March 10, 1929 in Kraszna, Romania to Rosa and Tim Fenrich. After meeting in church in Heidelberg, Germany, Adam married Amanda on August 20, 1951. Adam immigrated to Wilkie, Saskatchewan in 1950, and soon began working for Weyerhaeuser Canada and subsequently went on to own and proudly drive his logging truck for 46 years. Adam's logging truck was a source of great pride for him and you could often find him shining up the truck in his driveway. His children remember him as a hardworking and generous father who encouraged them to pursue their goals.



Adam found joy in meticulously caring for his yard, feeding the birds and enjoying the view under his large trees. Adam loved to travel and visited many countries with Europe and Hawaii being two of his favourite destinations. Adam was also passionate about hockey and enjoyed cheering on the Kamloops Blazers. He was an active and dedicated member of the Catholic Church. The Fenrich household was an inviting home where cake and coffee were always served along with great conversation. The immense hole Adam's passing has left in our lives will surely be filled with love and precious memories.



The family would like to thank Dr. Boris Gimbarzevsky and the hospital staff on 5-South at the Royal Inland Hospital for their exceptional and compassionate care.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Adam to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home at 72 Whiteshield Crescent S, Kamloops, BC V2E 2S9.



