Adam John McCaw, 44, died suddenly of a heart attack on March 17, 2019 in Kamloops, BC.



Adam, lovingly referred to by most as Chewy, is survived by his mother and father Betty McCaw and Jim Parsons and his son Thjis Carter DeKerf, several aunts, uncles and cousins in the Parson family, also by Jack Pocock, the Pocock family and his auntie Edi who he loved very much.



Adam attended Kamloops Secondary School. He was a long-standing member of the Kamloops Rugby Club (One In All In!) and an avid Kamloops Blazers fan. He loved to watch live sports and was an especially proud hockey dad. He worked for Powder Ventures Excavation in more recent years and spent time throughout his career working in highways and forest fire fighting.



Adam was a kind and generous man who made the most of each moment. He left an impression on everyone he met with his huge heart, grandiose humour and quick wit. His astounding ability to connect with people is reflected by his vast circle of friends and family. He will be dearly missed by all. We will cherish the many memories and carry his zest for life in our hearts always.



His favourite author sums up Adam's philosophy on life the best - "Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, "Wow what a ride!" ? Hunter S. Thompson



A service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Memorial Arena, 740 Victoria St., Kamloops.



A go fund me account has been set up to establish a sports and education fund for his son Thjis. Please visit to donate https://www.gofundme.com/chueys-adam-mccaw-son. Published in Kamloops This Week on Mar. 26, 2019

