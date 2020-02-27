Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adam Wojciechowski. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Memorial Gathering 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Mt. Paul Golf Club 615 Mt. Paul Way Kamloops , BC View Map Obituary

Adam Wojciechowski of Kamloops, BC, passed away on February 22, 2020 at 83 years of age.



Adam is survived by his loving wife Beth, children Jacquie (Lloyd) Schachtel, Tamara (Dean) Facchini, Michelle (Andrew) Watson and Donna Wojciechowski, step-children Dean (Jocelyne) Steliga, Deanna Steliga and Lyle (Chrystal) Steliga, grandchildren Avery (Simon) Hoffmeister, Delaney Schachtel, Megan and Callie Watson, Jonas Facchini, Kristopher, Elizabeth, Devin, Haylee, Kevin and Kira Steliga, great-grandchildren Daphne, Konnor and Freija, also survived by his sister Ann Yaholnitsky.



Predeceased by brothers Zig and Victor, sisters Bessie, Louise, Joey and Alexandra.



Adam was born in Entwistle, Alberta, served three years in the Air Force, worked at the pulp mill in Hinton and then went to Canfor Pulp Mill in Prince George. He retired to his acreage on Buckhorn Road in Prince George and from there moved to Lillooet. He finally settled in Kamloops in 2002. He loved sports and enjoyed golfing and curling and was a fan of the Kamloops Blazers - he had wanted to see them make the playoffs this year.



A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held at the Mt. Paul Golf Club, 615 Mt. Paul Way, Kamloops from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020.



Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.



Arrangements entrusted to

Kamloops Funeral Home



Condolences may be sent to the family from Adam Wojciechowski of Kamloops, BC, passed away on February 22, 2020 at 83 years of age.Adam is survived by his loving wife Beth, children Jacquie (Lloyd) Schachtel, Tamara (Dean) Facchini, Michelle (Andrew) Watson and Donna Wojciechowski, step-children Dean (Jocelyne) Steliga, Deanna Steliga and Lyle (Chrystal) Steliga, grandchildren Avery (Simon) Hoffmeister, Delaney Schachtel, Megan and Callie Watson, Jonas Facchini, Kristopher, Elizabeth, Devin, Haylee, Kevin and Kira Steliga, great-grandchildren Daphne, Konnor and Freija, also survived by his sister Ann Yaholnitsky.Predeceased by brothers Zig and Victor, sisters Bessie, Louise, Joey and Alexandra.Adam was born in Entwistle, Alberta, served three years in the Air Force, worked at the pulp mill in Hinton and then went to Canfor Pulp Mill in Prince George. He retired to his acreage on Buckhorn Road in Prince George and from there moved to Lillooet. He finally settled in Kamloops in 2002. He loved sports and enjoyed golfing and curling and was a fan of the Kamloops Blazers - he had wanted to see them make the playoffs this year.A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held at the Mt. Paul Golf Club, 615 Mt. Paul Way, Kamloops from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020.Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.Arrangements entrusted toKamloops Funeral HomeCondolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com Published in Kamloops This Week from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close