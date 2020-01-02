Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adelene Desjardin. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Adelene Desjardin announces her passing on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the age of 102.



Adelene was born in Hanna, Alberta on May 24, 1917, to parents Alexander and Maude Furgason. Adelene's siblings were: Maisie, Hattie, Ruth, Mabel, Alvin, Albert and Gail. Eventually they moved to British Columbia and settled in Falkland. That is where Adelene met the love of her life Bill Desjardin and they were married in 1936. They then moved to Kamloops where they had their three daughters Karen, Darlene and Merle. Adelene also leaves behind seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Adelene volunteered her time with different places. One of them was at the Ladies Auxiliary Thrift Shop downtown. Thursdays, she would be at Safeway helping customers with their shopping. Adelene loved calling the squares at the square dances, while the Old Time Fiddlers played. On Wednesday nights, Adelene helped with bingo at Thrupp Manor and she helped out with The Cattle Drive in Kamloops.



A Funeral Service in memory of Adelene will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm, in the Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Drive, Reception to follow.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



