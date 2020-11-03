Mom passed away after a short illness due to failing health. Born in Williams Lake daughter of Emil and Christine Buchholtz, great-granddaughter of William Pinchbeck, the man who donated the Stampede Grounds to the City of Williams Lake.
Survived by eldest sister Winnifred, and youngest brother Terry, her five children Charmaine Martin , Randy Walters, Wendy Williams (Bob), Aaron MacNeill (Janet), Dale MacNeill, six grandchildren and six great- grandchildren, one step-grandchild Sylvie Chartrand, who along with moms children, was with her to her last moments.
Predeceased by her parents, sister Sybil and brother Carl.
Fond childhood memories include riding her horse to Chimney Lake in the summer and starting the fire in the kitchen stove to melt the ice off of the wash water so everyone could get ready for school. Not sure how they commuted to school in those day, but no doubt the trip was uphill both ways...
Mom enjoyed many trips with her sister Win, and children Wendy, Aaron and Dale, and many family camping trips with Randy and her other sons, including a recent trip to Yellowstone. She also went on many trips to the US with family and friends, and even on her own until another lady ran a stop sign and totalled her car. She had an adventurous spirit working in Diamond Drill camps with her second husband James MacNeill. As a Prep cook then crew manager at a cruise ship line hotel near the Alaska Border, and at a house restoration company in Kamloops. Quickly earning respect for her hard work, and sense of humour, she easily made friends of her co-workers of any age.
She will be dearly missed by her family, lifelong friends,
and the best neighbours ever, Brenda and Glen.
Love you Mom. Rest in peace.
Condolences may be sent to the
family at DrakeCremation.com