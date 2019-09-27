It is with great sadness that we must announce the sudden passing of Agnes "Vicky" Doyon. An amazing, vibrant mom and grandma.
Loved and looked up to by so many. Vicky leaves behind her three daughters Christine & David Biddlecombe, Michelle & Daryl Allan, Jackie Doyon & Preston Grey, as well as, her five grandchildren Victoria, Sarah, Jesse, Lisa, and Christine. Predeceased by her husband Gus Doyon.
She left a legacy at the Riverbend complex in Kamloops where she made many close friends and great memories over the last six years. Happy hour will not be the same.
Many thanks to all the wonderful staff at Royal Inland Hospital for their incredible care and kindness. A very special thanks to Dr. Gabra for her compassion and understanding.
Condolences may be expressed at
www.firstmemorialkamloops.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019