Aira Anneli Nikula
1935 - 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Aira Nikula announce her sudden passing on September 15, 2020 at the age of 84 in Kamloops, BC.

Aira was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Pentti, in 2016. She is survived by her daughter Hannele (John) Cleaver, grandson Kieran (Bee) Nikula, her son Matti (Amanda) Nikula and grandsons Jordan and Logan.

Many friends and family members will also miss Aira as she was a special lady to many and her circle of people stretched wide. Aira was born in Finland and her and her husband, Pentti, immigrated to Canada in 1959. They settled in Coquitlam, BC where they made a home for themselves and raised their family until moving to Pinantan Lake, BC where they lived happily for 22 years before moving to Kamloops.

Aira was a very creative woman and spent many hours quilting, sewing and weaving. She passed on many beautiful treasures to the people in her life and will be lovingly remembered with these. She was a tender gardener and took much pride in the beauty of her yard and flower gardens. Aira also loved to bake and spend time in the fishing boat whenever she could.

A celebration of life for Aira will be held at a later date when it is safe to have family and friends gather together to remember this special lady.

Kamloops Funeral Home

www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com

Published in Kamloops This Week from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Kamloops Funeral Home
285 Fortune Drive
Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7
(250) 554-2577
