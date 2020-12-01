Al passed away suddenly on November 19, 2020 at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, BC, with family by his side. He is survived by his loving wife Lorraine, daughter Lori Hoenmans (Michael), granddaughter Alyssa Hoenmans, brother-in-law Lorne Nelson (Fran), along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Al had a diverse and storied career path. As a RCMP member for 25 years, he was stationed in Chilliwack, Haney (Maple Ridge), Vernon and Clearwater, and retired as a RCMP Sergeant in Kamloops, BC. While stationed in Haney in November 1957, Al was instrumental in a harrowing rescue of a mother and young daughter from the flood waters of the Alouette River. As a result of this heroic act, he was awarded the British Empire Medal for Bravery by the Governor General and a Commissioner's Commendation for Bravery. Al was recognized on numerous other occasions including a Humane Society award, along with many other service awards from the communities in which he lived and worked. After retiring from the RCMP, Al worked as an investigator for B.C. Corporate and Consumer Affairs, and later served on the Provincial Parole Board.
Al was a very caring, generous and supportive gentleman, who enjoyed times with friends and family. Always eager to lend a hand to anyone who needed help and was the neighbourhood handyman who could repair just about anything that came his way. Al was a friend to all, always willing to drop anything he was doing to help anyone who needed his assistance.
Al and Lorraine love to travel. From the sunny climates of Hawaii, Mexico, and California, to trips down the Oregon coast and travels overseas, or just hopping in the car and going for a drive. He enjoyed watching sports (especially the Blazers), when he was not out working in his yard.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the R.I.H.Emergency room staff, to Dr. Norman Kienitz and Dr. J.F. Chevalier, and to all of the amazing nurses of 5-North who provided wonderful care and made Al's final time comfortable. Thanks also to the BC Ambulance staff who attended, for their caring service afforded to Al. Thank you to all the friends and neighbours for their warm thoughts and prayers. Al will be missed greatly by all.
Due to the Covid-19 situation, and the present gathering restrictions, there will be no public funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Donations, if desired, can be made to the RIH Foundation or to a charity of choice.
"So come my friends, be not afraid, we are so lightly here.
It is love that we are made, in love we disappear!"
