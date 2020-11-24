1/1
Alan Dickson Knight
1936-2020
Al passed peacefully early on November 11, 2020 at the age of 84.

He is survived by his brothers (Douglas, Stanley and Victor Knight), his immediate children (Brian, Brenda and Andrew Knight and Catherine Brochhagen), grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Al, born and raised in Vancouver, attended Lord Byng High School, then completed a Bachelor of Commerce Degree at UBC, which led to a short career in the transportation industry. Al then discovered his passion for the new and evolving computer industry. He moved to Kamloops and in 1987 he started the Kam-Ed Institute where he taught people of all walks of life to use computers. After 16 years, he retired from Kam-Ed.

During his retirement he was an active member of the Kamloops Sailing Association and the Hills of Peace Lutheran Church, travelled internationally with his brother Stan, and spent time with friends. Over the last year, his health deteriorated so that he needed full time support, which he found at the Overlander Residential Care Home. Al's family would like to thank the staff at the Overlander for the comfort and care they gave him.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Diabetes Canada. A small, private service will be held in Kamloops.

Condolences may be expressed at: www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24, 2020.
