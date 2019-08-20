Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan John McKenzie Pineo. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

November 8, 1944 – August 16, 2019



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alan John McKenzie Pineo on August 16, 2019. Alan passed away at home surrounded by his family and dear friends at the age of 74 after a lengthy battle with cancer.



He is survived by Dorothy, his loving wife of 57 years, his 99 year old father Bill Pineo and predeceased by his mother Pamela Pineo. Also survived by his son Todd (Carolyn) Pineo of Kamloops and daughter Deanna (Steve) Hadada of Gabriola Island. Alan also had five grandchildren Darcie (Tim), Miranda (Richard), Scott, Allison, Brett and a step-granddaughter Laina (David) and great-grandchildren Mari, Finlee and step-great grandchildren Benjamin and Brody. Also his sister Linda (Paul) Lawry, nephew Paul Lawry great-nephews Paul and Ryan.



Alan was born in Oxford, England in 1944. At the age of 6 months, Alan and his mother landed at Pier 21 in Halifax and boarded a train heading for Port Alberni where they anxiously awaited the return of his father from war. When Alan was 11, his family moved to Nanaimo where he met his childhood sweetheart. They married at the age of 15 and 17 and their journey together began. There just isn't enough that can be said about the life Alan has led. From sea to land to sky, his life travels and adventures are what some of us can only dream of.



Alan's number one love and priority was his family and we are all very grateful for that. The memories we all share will soothe us in the years to come.



His last words of wisdom to his beloved grandchildren were "Be compassionate". Something he had shown to everyone throughout his life and for that we are very grateful.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Should friends desire donations to the SPCA would be appreciated.



Soar high Dad and watch over us.



Condolences may be expressed at

www.schoeningfuneralservice.com November 8, 1944 – August 16, 2019It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alan John McKenzie Pineo on August 16, 2019. Alan passed away at home surrounded by his family and dear friends at the age of 74 after a lengthy battle with cancer.He is survived by Dorothy, his loving wife of 57 years, his 99 year old father Bill Pineo and predeceased by his mother Pamela Pineo. Also survived by his son Todd (Carolyn) Pineo of Kamloops and daughter Deanna (Steve) Hadada of Gabriola Island. Alan also had five grandchildren Darcie (Tim), Miranda (Richard), Scott, Allison, Brett and a step-granddaughter Laina (David) and great-grandchildren Mari, Finlee and step-great grandchildren Benjamin and Brody. Also his sister Linda (Paul) Lawry, nephew Paul Lawry great-nephews Paul and Ryan.Alan was born in Oxford, England in 1944. At the age of 6 months, Alan and his mother landed at Pier 21 in Halifax and boarded a train heading for Port Alberni where they anxiously awaited the return of his father from war. When Alan was 11, his family moved to Nanaimo where he met his childhood sweetheart. They married at the age of 15 and 17 and their journey together began. There just isn't enough that can be said about the life Alan has led. From sea to land to sky, his life travels and adventures are what some of us can only dream of.Alan's number one love and priority was his family and we are all very grateful for that. The memories we all share will soothe us in the years to come.His last words of wisdom to his beloved grandchildren were "Be compassionate". Something he had shown to everyone throughout his life and for that we are very grateful.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Should friends desire donations to the SPCA would be appreciated.Soar high Dad and watch over us.Condolences may be expressed at Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close