November 8, 1944 – August 16, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alan John McKenzie Pineo on August 16, 2019. Alan passed away at home surrounded by his family and dear friends at the age of 74 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
He is survived by Dorothy, his loving wife of 57 years, his 99 year old father Bill Pineo and predeceased by his mother Pamela Pineo. Also survived by his son Todd (Carolyn) Pineo of Kamloops and daughter Deanna (Steve) Hadada of Gabriola Island. Alan also had five grandchildren Darcie (Tim), Miranda (Richard), Scott, Allison, Brett and a step-granddaughter Laina (David) and great-grandchildren Mari, Finlee and step-great grandchildren Benjamin and Brody. Also his sister Linda (Paul) Lawry, nephew Paul Lawry great-nephews Paul and Ryan.
Alan was born in Oxford, England in 1944. At the age of 6 months, Alan and his mother landed at Pier 21 in Halifax and boarded a train heading for Port Alberni where they anxiously awaited the return of his father from war. When Alan was 11, his family moved to Nanaimo where he met his childhood sweetheart. They married at the age of 15 and 17 and their journey together began. There just isn't enough that can be said about the life Alan has led. From sea to land to sky, his life travels and adventures are what some of us can only dream of.
Alan's number one love and priority was his family and we are all very grateful for that. The memories we all share will soothe us in the years to come.
His last words of wisdom to his beloved grandchildren were "Be compassionate". Something he had shown to everyone throughout his life and for that we are very grateful.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Should friends desire donations to the SPCA would be appreciated.
Soar high Dad and watch over us.
Condolences may be expressed at
www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 20, 2019