It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Alan Middleton of Kamloops, BC, on April 27, 2020 at 77 years of age.



Alan is survived by his loving wife Ethel Middleton, son Alan (Dianne) Middleton of Salmon Arm, BC, and daughter Karen (Trevor) Lively of Prince George, BC. Alan is also survived by his loving grandchildren Aidan, Megan, Rhys, Tristan, Cori, Calun and Alexis Middleton; they all adored him so. Also left to cherish his memory is his brother Ronald Middleton, and Ronald's children Sally and Krista.



The family wishes to extend a big thank you to the doctors and nurses for their care and expertise when caring for Alan, and for answering all of our questions. We are so grateful.



There will be no formal ceremony by request.



