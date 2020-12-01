Alan Morgan Graham, aged 57, passed away on November 13, 2020 from cancer.



Alan will be greatly missed by his wife Joanne of 35 years, his daughter Alicia Denison Graham, his son Thomas Graham (Sarah McAuley), parents Robert and Kathleen Graham, sister Sherrie Kleefeld (Colin Farquarson), sister Terrie McVean, and his nieces and nephews.



Alan will be remembered for his great sense of humour, love of games, and how he could do anything he set his mind to. He was able to put his talents as a builder and artist to use through his time as Props Master ("Head Proptologist") at Western Canada Theatre and through his involvement with the Society for Creative Anachronism. He was always looking for new creative challenges whether it was creating a life-sized camel, building a cedar strip kayak, or making a full suit of chainmail.



Many great memories were of time spent at Griffin Lake, a gathering place for both the family he was born into and the family he chose. Memorable times include hiking to the fishing hole, playing games, or just sitting around the fire with a nice single malt scotch.



He was an avid reader, lover of bad movies, and self-proclaimed geek who was always good for a conversation about just about anything.



Many will remember Alan as a mentor, encouraging them to step outside their comfort zone and take pride in their work. He touched many lives and will always be remembered as the loveable man with a warped sense of humour he was.



Due to COVID, there will be no service at this time, but a celebration of Alan's life will be held at a later date at Griffin Lake. Anyone able to donate to Kamloops Hospice can do so in his name.



Our family greatly appreciated the special people, at Marjorie Willoughby, that cared for Alan and made a tough time a little easier.

