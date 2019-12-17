Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Richard McKnight. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

March 25, 1953 - December 11, 2019



With sadness, the family of Alan McKnight would like to share that he passed away suddenly on December 11, 2019 at the age of 66 years.



He was predeceased by his father Joseph, mother Marion and sister Johanna.



He is survived by his wife of 46 years Barbara, his children Phil McKnight, Andrea Andrachuk (John) and Valerie McKnight (Ryan Munroe), as well as his grandchildren Luke, Kate and Ellis.



Alan was born in Vancouver and grew up in various small towns in BC and Alberta. His family moved to Kamloops in 1965. Alan went to Cariboo College and then to the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College in Toronto where he received his degree as a Doctor of Chiropractic. Alan and Barbara were married in Toronto in 1974. They returned to Kamloops in 1977 after Alan's graduation and he practiced as a chiropractor from 1977 until his retirement in 2000.



A devoted family man, Alan had a passion for the outdoors, particularly camping and canoeing. His favourite locations included Clearwater Lake and Murtle Lake in Wells Gray Provincial Park, as well as Lodgepole Lake, near Kamloops. His hobbies also included amateur radio and astronomy.



The family has gathered for a small private celebration of Alan's life.



There will be no funeral at this time.



Schoening's Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.



Published in Kamloops This Week on Dec. 17, 2019

