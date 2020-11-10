1/1
Alan Wendell Birt
Alan Wendell Birt, age 74 born in Charlottetown P.E.I, passed away peacefully in his sleep November 7, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife Linda, their two daughters Michelle Shewchuk of Calgary and Lisa Goedeke of Tampa Florida, six grandchildren Jane, Joseph, Cass, Ty, Matthew and Ava, siblings Wendy, Janet, Janice and Chris, along with many friends. Predeceased by Wendell and Claire Birt.

Alan was a great hunter and fisherman, husband and father. He enjoyed family, friends and the outdoors. He saw the simple beauty in life and will be greatly missed.

Arrangements to be made at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart Foundation.

Instead of saying goodbye,
Alan would often say
"see you down that long and dusty road"
or "May God Bless."

Published in Kamloops This Week from Nov. 10 to Dec. 9, 2020.
