Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert William Mockford. View Sign Obituary

We are sad to announce the passing of Bert Mockford of Kamloops at the age of 91 on July 25, 2019.



Bert was born in Abbotsford on July 13, 1928, moving to Kamloops in 1948 to be with the love of his life.



Bert is survived by his wife of 69 years Ione Mockford, daughter Marilee (Tom) Fletcher, sons Doug Mockford and Gary Mockford, grandsons Ryan (Sacha) Little and Quentin (Lucy) Little and great-grandson Flynn Little, sister Vi Saniger and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Bert was predeceased by his sisters Lou Bond, Pat Crawshaw and Marnie Hardwick.



Bert was always a hard worker and, with his business partner and best friend Allan MacLaurin, owned Northsyde Sheet Metal until his retirement. As well as spending quality time with his family, Bert was an avid gardener and enjoyed his vehicles, travelling and RV camping, fishing, music and watching wrestling. He was always ready to lend a hand or fix something. His quiet nature and calm demeanour will be truly missed.



The family wishes to express our gratitude to all the health care workers that have supported Bert over this past year for your kindness and professionalism.



An informal celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Condolences may be sent to the family at Drake





We are sad to announce the passing of Bert Mockford of Kamloops at the age of 91 on July 25, 2019.Bert was born in Abbotsford on July 13, 1928, moving to Kamloops in 1948 to be with the love of his life.Bert is survived by his wife of 69 years Ione Mockford, daughter Marilee (Tom) Fletcher, sons Doug Mockford and Gary Mockford, grandsons Ryan (Sacha) Little and Quentin (Lucy) Little and great-grandson Flynn Little, sister Vi Saniger and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Bert was predeceased by his sisters Lou Bond, Pat Crawshaw and Marnie Hardwick.Bert was always a hard worker and, with his business partner and best friend Allan MacLaurin, owned Northsyde Sheet Metal until his retirement. As well as spending quality time with his family, Bert was an avid gardener and enjoyed his vehicles, travelling and RV camping, fishing, music and watching wrestling. He was always ready to lend a hand or fix something. His quiet nature and calm demeanour will be truly missed.The family wishes to express our gratitude to all the health care workers that have supported Bert over this past year for your kindness and professionalism.An informal celebration of life will be held at a later date.Condolences may be sent to the family at Drake Cremation.com Published in Kamloops This Week from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close