We are sad to announce the passing of Bert Mockford of Kamloops at the age of 91 on July 25, 2019.
Bert was born in Abbotsford on July 13, 1928, moving to Kamloops in 1948 to be with the love of his life.
Bert is survived by his wife of 69 years Ione Mockford, daughter Marilee (Tom) Fletcher, sons Doug Mockford and Gary Mockford, grandsons Ryan (Sacha) Little and Quentin (Lucy) Little and great-grandson Flynn Little, sister Vi Saniger and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Bert was predeceased by his sisters Lou Bond, Pat Crawshaw and Marnie Hardwick.
Bert was always a hard worker and, with his business partner and best friend Allan MacLaurin, owned Northsyde Sheet Metal until his retirement. As well as spending quality time with his family, Bert was an avid gardener and enjoyed his vehicles, travelling and RV camping, fishing, music and watching wrestling. He was always ready to lend a hand or fix something. His quiet nature and calm demeanour will be truly missed.
The family wishes to express our gratitude to all the health care workers that have supported Bert over this past year for your kindness and professionalism.
An informal celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at Drake Cremation.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019