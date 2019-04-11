Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexander Bruce Tucker. View Sign

Bruce passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Kelowna General Hospital of complications from lung cancer.



He is survived by his wife Leslie, his son Jonas and wife Krystal, daughter Gillian, grandson Merlin, brother William (Barb Heath) (ex-wife Ruth Tucker), nephews Mike and family and Mark and family. He was predeceased by his son Taylor Joseph, his parents Isabel and Stewart.



Bruce was an active member of the community: one of six founding members of the Overlander Ski Club and president for several years, past member of the Kamloops Ridge Runners, a coach for the Kamloops Track and Field Club, a long time board member at the Kamloops Golf and Country Club and in recent years, he sang bass for the River Harmony Choir.



He graduated Dentistry at University of Toronto. After graduation, he did his externship in Northern BC and then joined a dental practice in Burnaby before opening a practice in Kamloops, BC. He also did dental work at the Tranquille School and KRCC. After "retirement", Bruce volunteered his services at the New Life Mission in Kamloops. He loved dentistry and was a lifelong student, opening his practice up to the Kamloops Dental Study Club.



His family doesn't have words to express the loss of this incredible man. We will miss him like a front tooth.



He had many passions, but flowers were not among them. Please donate to a charity of your choice.



Final farewell will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm, at the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre in Kamloops, BC.

