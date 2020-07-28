1/1
Alexander Eugene Zachary
1943 - 2020
With heavy hearts, the family announces Alexander's (Zach) passing on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Royal Inland Hospital.

Zach will be dearly missed by his wife Violet (Vi), stepchildren Trevor (Shannon), Dean, Jennifer (Justin), his grandchildren, his siblings Marie, Terry, and sister-in-law Elsie along with many more family and friends.

Zach was born in Arran, Saskatchewan to Fred and Wasylyna (Bessie) Zachary. As a young boy, he moved to Canora, Saskatchewan with his mother and stepfather Nick Protsack. Zach moved to Vernon, BC in the late sixties and then made his permanent home in Kamloops. Before moving to BC, Zach held a job with the City of Melville and when he moved to BC, he worked odd construction jobs until he became a conductor for CP Rail, working there until his retirement.

Zach will be remembered by all who knew him as a kind hearted, caring and friendly man. He will be dearly missed by his wife and stepchildren.

Due to COVID, there will be no formal service.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in his memory.

"If there ever comes a day when
we can't be together,
keep me in your heart
I'll live there forever."

Published in Kamloops This Week from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

