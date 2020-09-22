It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Alexander Mackenzie Sawula. Surrounded by his family, his girlfriend Francyne and his very special friend Natasha, Alex left peacefully in the early morning of September 11, 2020 due to a motorcycle accident. He is survived by his loving family: parents Ron and Shelley Sawula, older brother Adam Sawula (wife Jen Sawula), grandmother Nancy Pridmore (Brooks) and the love of his life, Francyne Coates.



Alex was born in Calgary, AB and the family moved to Kamloops, BC when he was very young. After graduating high school Alex struggled to find his passion. Starting at TRU in physical education, he ended up with a degree in psychology and moved on to culinary arts, heavy equipment mechanic, welding and brief stints as a prison guard and in the Canadian military. Much of this time he supported himself delivering pizza and prided himself in his ability to find the $500 car that he could drive into the ground while making money. Alex found his passion when he became a CN Railway conductor. For the last 7 years Alex was a true railroader. As challenging as the schedule is for a conductor/engineer he loved his time on the rails.



Alex was a man who cared deeply about his friends and family, a man of great passion. He had an abiding love of cats and cherished his 2 pals Jack and Enzo. Alex loved to fish to free his mind and would often visit his family on the Island and fish for pink salmon on the beaches and in the Campbell River. He had a deep love for his motorcycle. He felt most free while riding his bike and dreaded when winter came and he had to put it away. He was an avid gamer and had a serious passion for being a D&D dungeon master. He loved to be able to make up complex stories that inspired strategy. Alex was very dedicated to fitness. His gym family at No Limits were very special to him and he inspired many with his calisthenics, strength and encouragement.



Alex touched so many people so deeply. The following thoughts from his special friend Natasha Allard are shared by many. "Alex wasn't just a friend, he was always a beautiful connection to something deeper. Alex, you have left a hole in my life, a very noticeable hole. Knowing that I will never be able to reach out to you again or have you call me at random times to connect with me is leaving me feeling very alone. I already miss you greatly Ally."



Alex, you loved, were loved and always will be loved.

Though our pain and sorrow may diminish with time we will always carry the joys of knowing you and the pain of losing you.



May you find peace in whatever adventures

lie beyond this mortal world.

