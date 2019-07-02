Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfons (Josef) Jalink. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

October 14, 1937 – June 20, 2019



Alfons Jalink of Kamloops passed away on June 20, 2019.



He is survived by two sisters Hannelore of Rheine, Germany and Elsbeth of Emsdetten, Germany. He is also survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins, sisters-in-law and many friends.



Alfons was predeceased by his mother in 1958, his father in 1994, his brother Martin in 2000 and his brother Werner in 2004.



Alfons spent most of his life in the Thompson Valley, mostly in Kamloops and Blue River, where he worked for 30 years for Trans Mountain Pipeline. During his lifetime, he received many awards for his community work. Some of these awards include: Citizen of the Year, Man of the Year, Lion of the Year and the Commanding Officer's Commendation as an R.C.M.P Auxiliary Constable. Out of all the awards he received, Alfons' proudest moments were receiving the Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal for a lifetime of achievement in 2002 and the Governor General Caring Canadian Award in 2003.



There will be no service held by request of the deceased.



In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made in Alfons' name to either the Kamloops Wellness Centre (ASK), 433 Tranquille Rd, Kamloops, BC V2B 3G9 or the Kamloops Hospice, 72 Whiteshield Crescent S., Kamloops, BC V2E 2S9.



