The family of Alfred Demale wishes to announce that he passed away peacefully on August 4, 2019 at the age of 94.
He is survived by his wife, Hildegard, daughters Ingrid (Gord), Gisela (Ron) and son Rolf (Joan) as well as step-children Monika, Peter and John, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hunting, fishing and living at Pinantan Lake. He will be fondly remembered for his love and life, family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in Kamloops on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Andrew's on the Square at 1:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the local SPCA, CNIB or charity of your choice.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 13, 2019