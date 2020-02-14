Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred Earnest "Manny" Rowse. View Sign Obituary

Manny passed away at the Marjorie Willoughby Hospice in Kamloops, February 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.



Manny was known for his love of fishing and hunting. He had a real talent for carpentry, leaving many mementos to all of us over the years.



Left to cherish his love are his wife Elaine, his 6 children, Brian (Brenda) Rowse, Daughters Carol (Lee) Hartnell, Valerie Rowse, Brenda Falk, Marlene (Adrian) Wall, Stepson Kevin (Angelle) Eigeard. 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. His brother Howard (Doll) Rowse and sister Marilyn (Bill) Sharkey, family and friends.



Predeceased by his parents Alfred and Blanche Rowse, Stepdad Rudy Person, his Sisters Grace Rowse and Kath Thompson.



A celebration of Life will be announced later this spring.



Thank you for all who cared so dearly for Manny while in hospice.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kamloops Hospice.



Condolences may be sent to the family at

Manny passed away at the Marjorie Willoughby Hospice in Kamloops, February 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.Manny was known for his love of fishing and hunting. He had a real talent for carpentry, leaving many mementos to all of us over the years.Left to cherish his love are his wife Elaine, his 6 children, Brian (Brenda) Rowse, Daughters Carol (Lee) Hartnell, Valerie Rowse, Brenda Falk, Marlene (Adrian) Wall, Stepson Kevin (Angelle) Eigeard. 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. His brother Howard (Doll) Rowse and sister Marilyn (Bill) Sharkey, family and friends.Predeceased by his parents Alfred and Blanche Rowse, Stepdad Rudy Person, his Sisters Grace Rowse and Kath Thompson.A celebration of Life will be announced later this spring.Thank you for all who cared so dearly for Manny while in hospice.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kamloops Hospice.Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com Published in Kamloops This Week from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close