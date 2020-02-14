Manny passed away at the Marjorie Willoughby Hospice in Kamloops, February 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Manny was known for his love of fishing and hunting. He had a real talent for carpentry, leaving many mementos to all of us over the years.
Left to cherish his love are his wife Elaine, his 6 children, Brian (Brenda) Rowse, Daughters Carol (Lee) Hartnell, Valerie Rowse, Brenda Falk, Marlene (Adrian) Wall, Stepson Kevin (Angelle) Eigeard. 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. His brother Howard (Doll) Rowse and sister Marilyn (Bill) Sharkey, family and friends.
Predeceased by his parents Alfred and Blanche Rowse, Stepdad Rudy Person, his Sisters Grace Rowse and Kath Thompson.
A celebration of Life will be announced later this spring.
Thank you for all who cared so dearly for Manny while in hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kamloops Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020