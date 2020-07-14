It's with very heavy hearts and sadness that we announce the passing of our Husband, Dad, Papa, Brother, Cousin and Friend on June 07, 2020. He fought a very short battle with cancer.
"Rick" was born on June 3, 1948 in Vernon, BC to Fred and Teddy Smith. Rick grew up in Vernon and attended Vernon Secondary School playing hockey throughout school. He was well-known as a determined and aggressive player! These qualities would follow him throughout his life. He was passionate about fishing steelhead, and then went on to building and customizing cars, starting with his old Model A. He loved building from the beginning, bare steel, and seeing his efforts through to completion. His adrenaline and need for speed led to not only building and customizing but also driving drag race cars! He prized his own Thames drag race car. More recently, he found his green thumb with his tomatoes and various other plants thriving.
His intention was to follow his dad's path to BC Hydro but his marriage of 52 years to Barbara Ellen Smith (March 13, 1971) would take him to Kamloops to raise his family. Rick leaves behind daughters Nicola (Kevin) and Chelsey (Jason), and grandchildren Cameron (Brett), Kash, Calla, and Alexzandra (Nick). He also leaves two sisters Cindy Smith and Debbie (Craig) Dobie, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rick spent a significant portion of his professional life at Afton Mines as a heavy-duty mechanic, and then opened his own garage repairing all makes of vehicles. He was a heavy-duty mechanic instructor at Thompson Rivers University. As he embraced his passion for cars and speed, he was then self-employed repairing and building custom cars. His skill was acknowledged and he was sought after for his quality work.
Family was always the most important thing to Rick. His first love was his wife and daughters, second only to family was a tie for cars and the sun. When looking for Rick, he could be found in his garage or in the sun. Preferably the beaches of Hawaii.
Rick is predeceased by his parents and best friend and younger brother Kerry, who he missed every day with his whole heart.
While our time at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home was short, Rick's family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff for the wonderful care and genuine kindness received.
Donations in Rick's memory may be made to the BC Cancer Society
.
A family celebration will be held at a later date.
I am of the nature to age. I have not gone beyond aging. I am of the nature to sicken. I have not gone beyond sickness. I am of the nature to die. I have not gone beyond dying. All that is mine, beloved and pleasing, will change, will become otherwise, will become separated.
Buddha
Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com