July 4, 1936 – May 22, 2019



Alice Hornell died peacefully with her husband of nearly 62 years by her side on May 22, 2019.



Born on July 4, 1936 in Calmar, Alberta, Alice was the fourth of five children born to Fred and Elsie Kunkel, immigrants from Russia and Poland respectively who came to Canada following the First World War and who farmed near Calmar.



For Alice, her girlhood years on the farm were a magical time that left her with wonderful stories about nighttime sleigh rides snuggled under buffalo robes, walking long miles to school through snowy, sometimes wolf infested woods and happy family evenings gathered around the radio listening to the Shadow and other classic radio plays. The family moved to Penticton following the Second World War where Alice attended high school and began her working life as a telegraph operator with CN Telecommunications, a job which took her to Kamloops, Vancouver, and Williams Lake and where she met her husband Bill Hornell, whom she married in 1957. For many years Alice and Bill lived in Prince George, where their three sons were born, before finally making the permanent move to Kamloops in 1974.



Alice was a loving and devoted mother and wife. She kept an immaculate home and loved gardening, summers at the family cabin on Mable Lake and month-long trailer trips fishing the lakes of the Chilcotin. She loved drives through the backroads of BC's interior and took every opportunity for a road trip. She also enjoyed cruises to Mexico and Alaska with Bill and cousins Fred and Violet. As a devout Jehovah's Witness, her faith along with the fellowship of her spiritual brothers and sisters and voluntary service, gave her life deep meaning and purpose.



Alice was a life-loving, happy person prone to laughter who brought cheer to every occasion. As her health declined she was resigned to life's passing having lived a happy, purposeful life, secure in the knowledge of the love of her family and friends and with hope in the promise of resurrection. Alice is survived by her husband Bill, her sons Mark (Karen), Pat (Cathy) and Kelly, her granddaughter Emma, her brother Wally, and sisters Betty, Norma (Don) and Charlotte.



In keeping with Alice's wishes there will be no funeral service or celebration of life and her ashes will be interred at a later date.



The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Royal Inland Hospital and the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home for the kind and compassionate care they gave Alice through her final days.



