Our dear sweet Mom, Alice (Lovett) Rodger, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020, at the age of 90, with family by her side.



She was born on January 20, 1930

in Kamloops, BC and spent her first years in Blue River before moving to Glenora on Vancouver Island. She was proud that she was the first "Canadian" born in her family, after her parents and four older siblings immigrated from England in 1929. She would be followed by two younger brothers.



Alice loved to sing and dance. She was a member of a female quartet in her teens with her sister Ivy, cousin Ellen, and friend June, and they would perform at different venues in Duncan.



Alice was a kind, selfless, and considerate soul who loved her family greatly. She had a sweet smile and a hearty laugh. She was a hardworking woman and helped her husband, Eric, run the family businesses along with building and renovating three homes, while raising their family in Cobble Hill on Vancouver Island. They moved to Prince George and finally settled in Kamloops where she spent the last thirty-eight years.



She loved gardening, sewing, knitting and doing things for her family and had a fondness for the outdoors.



Alice was predeceased by her husband of 63 years Eric, son Keith, grandson Derek, and five of her siblings.



She is survived by brother John Lovett, daughters Rhonda (Michael), Carrie (Rick) and son Rick (Nellie) as well as nine grandchildren and five great-grans.



Our sincere thanks and appreciation is owed to the staff of The Hamlets in Kamloops, and Dr's Cribb and McCaffry for the excellent care they gave Mom. They kept us well-informed and Mom comfortable during her final days.

