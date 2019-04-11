Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan Fred Morgenthaler. View Sign

Allan Fred Morgenthaler was born in Kamloops on July 29, 1937.



He passed away peacefully at Kamloops Hospice House on Friday, April 5, 2019. Allan is survived by his wife of 59 years Caroline, his son Lyle, daughter in-law Marja, grandson Alexander and also by his brothers Jake and Dennis and sister Rose (Len) Steinke, as well as many friends and in-laws.



Allan had a unique sense of humour and always loved to make people smile and laugh. He enjoyed all of his coffee buddies, both at the Dunes Golf Club and at Timmies on the North Shore.



He had a long career with the Ministry of Highways before he became ill with kidney disease. He fought the good fight, and for the past six years he was taking dialysis treatment at the North Shore Unit. He very much appreciated the care extended to him by the staff at the unit, the HandyDart staff and drivers, and all other caregivers.



There will be no funeral by request. A celebration of his life will take place at his home later this summer.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kamloops Kidney Foundation, if so desired.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Kamloops Funeral Home

