Allan "Rae" Wilson
On Sunday night August 9, 2020 both Labatt's and Molson's stock took a huge hit when Allan "Rae" Wilson passed away after a short battle with cancer.

Although both breweries expect to survive the challenge they are planning on slowing brewing operations during this transition. Those who knew him, laughed with him, those who didn't know him, laughed at him and again the key was laughter. If you ever visited Valley Supply Garden Center in the heart of Downtown Barnhartvale you know he enjoyed a good time, a good laugh and a good story. Whether you came to feed the ducks, enjoy the Dolly Parton Lookalike contest or enjoy bootleg Martha Stewart coffee mugs Rae Wilson made people smile.

He was a good man who liked to see
the good in people and will be missed
by his beloved family.

Published in Kamloops This Week from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
