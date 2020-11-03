Dad was born on December 11, 1932 at 6:30 in the morning. At least that's what he'd tell the many health care providers who asked him over the years - he was always trying to get a smile. Passing away peacefully in hospice at the age of 87, he was predeceased by his second wife Delcy in 2017.Dad was a cancer warrior who gave cancer a hell of a fight for over a decade and beat the odds many times. Sadly, it was his heart that was no longer able to carry on the fight.Dad was born and raised on the family farm in Kelfield, Saskatchewan. He was the 9th of 11 children born to Leo and Adelaide Hartman. He is survived by five siblings: Bertha, Adelaide, Leo, Edwin and Eileen.Dad left the farm and moved to Edmonton as a young man where he became a firefighter and carpenter. It was in Edmonton that he met and married our mother Anne. Together they had five children: Marcel (Shelly), Murray (Zhanna), Lisa, Leandra (Randy) and Kelly. Plus a legacy of grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Ted, Jake & Rowan Clancy; Dean & Kaileb Hartman; Derek Blackman, Ilya Solonin; Kevin & Brett Giolma; Dean (Amanda), Maelle & Liam Robinson; Jennifer (Kyle), Reid & Kaylee MacMurchy; Melissa, Kayla & Amanda Hamer-Jackson; Warren & Darius Hartman & Elijah Vanryn; Nathan, Leo & Sophie Hartman & Lily Pennell; Quintin; John & Christine Hartman.It was by chance on a family vacation camping overnight in Valemount that Dad fell in love with the village in a valley amongst beautiful mountains. He moved our family to Valemount in 1969 and remained there for 50 wonderful years until health issues forced him to relocate to Kamloops.Dad's legacy in Valemount can be seen in multiple houses he built, the Hartman Trailer Park, the hockey and curling arenas and the Legion where he volunteered many hours and built the addition. But most people will remember Dad for his love of music and his beautiful violin skills which he taught himself to play by ear from listening to songs on the radio. He played for many years with the Valemount Old Timers. In addition to music Dad was an amazing dancer whose dance card was always full. He taught ballroom dance lessons with Delcy to grad students and coached hockey throughout the years. Dad was an avid gardener who produced wonderful vegetables and some of the biggest cabbage and carrots that you can imagine. From the garden to the kitchen Dad would cook delicious meals and always enjoyed sharing his culinary skills especially on special occasions where turkey dinners were the norm. If you were lucky you were treated to his homemade perogies.Dad was a hard worker, generous, kind, very honest and modest. He had a wry sense of humour and loved to tease and charm his way into your heart. Most of all he was a fantastic father who guided us with wisdom and by example. His biggest attribute was his unconditional love of his children which was tested on more than one occasion.We would like to extend our gratitude to the dedicated staff at RIH Cancer Clinic, who provided such wonderful care to our father over the years. Also, to Chartwell Ridgepointe for making Dad's time there meaningful with music, laughter, companionship, and compassion.A celebration of life will be at a later date.Condolences may be expressed at: