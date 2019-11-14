Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Alphonse Farkas. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

Mr. Alphonse Farkas, aged 86, of Logan Lake, BC passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Marjorie Willoughby Hospice Home in Kamloops, B.C.



A Service will be held at a later date in Lethbridge, AB where his final resting place will be.



Al was born in Stockholm, SK on February 12, 1933 to Barney and Mary (Yanyu). He grew up in Swift Current, SK and Lethbridge. Al married Doreen Thom, his wife of 66 years. Together they have five children Linda, Heather (Bob Spiers), Alan (Celine), Craig and Patrick (Allison), twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



His career path began in service and sales at Ferguson Supply in Lethbridge, then relocating to Grande Prairie, Edmonton, Saskatoon and then the Okanagan Valley. He pursued his dream of building his own home in Winfield, BC. This was when his passion for masonry and construction developed and his artistic side unfolded.



Our family would like to express thanks to Fr. Derrick Cameron, Nicola Meadows Retirement in Merritt, the wonderful care received at RIH, 6-North and to the Marjorie Willoughby Hospice where Al died peacefully with family at his side.



