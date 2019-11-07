It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alvina Christina Pitman on October 31, 2019, known to many of us as "Winnie or Grandma Winnie". She is survived by her sisters Doris (Don) Spence and Elvira (Ron) Keller, daughter Debra Pitman, grandchildren Michael Rutter, Adam Rutter, Sabrina (Jason) Faichney, Kirby Pitman, as well as seven great-grandchildren.
Winnie is predeceased by her husband Fred Pitman, son Daryl Pitman and her brothers Edmund Schatz and Elmer Schatz.
Winnie was born to Louise and George Schatz on March 3, 1929 near Young, SK. She lived on a farm with her four younger siblings: Edmund, twins Elmer and Elvira (Ron Keller) and Doris (Don Spence) and worked with her dad doing the farming until she was old enough to leave home. Winnie worked for many families as a housekeeper.
In 1952, she met Fred Pitman whom she married on October 17th of that year. They had two children – Debra in 1956 and Daryl in 1958.
Fred worked for CN railroads in many small towns in Saskatchewan and before they had Debbie, they lived in the back of a half-ton truck. Then they rented until they were able to buy a house in Coleville, SK. In every town Winnie was able to find a job she enjoyed - be it school care-taker, school bus driver or service station attendant.
Finally, in 1977, Fred was given a position as instructor in a CN training school in Kamloops. That was their last move – Kamloops became their permanent home.
In 1988, Fred passed away with cancer and in 1995 her son Daryl also passed away.
Winnie was a legendary baker (especially her cinnamon rolls) and her wares found their way to the Royal Bank, Cottonwood Centre, friends, neighbours and fundraising events around Kamloops. Winnie was an avid gardener and canned many tomatoes, pickles and jams. Weeds were not tolerated in her garden. Winnie could be found volunteering at the school library, track meets and soccer. She joined a Thai Chi group which she attended two times a week. Winnie was very active and you would be hard pressed to find her sitting down.
She will be missed.
A tea will be held next April; date TBA. Special Thanks to the dear friends and neighbours who helped keep Winnie in her home.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Nov. 7, 2019