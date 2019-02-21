Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amanda Michelle Craigmyle. View Sign

Amanda Michelle Craigmyle passed away on February 7, 2019 in the Palliative Care Unit at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital after a long, tough battle with cancer. Her greatest wish was that her only granddaughter would be born before she passed away. Her wish was granted and she spent two months interacting with little Harley Rae and welcoming her to the world.



Amanda was born in England on November 5, 1963 and moved with her family to Canada in 1968. She grew up in North Vancouver and Kamloops, BC and lived for several years in Washington State before spending her last years on Gabriola Island, BC.



She was very creative and, as a glass bead artist, spent many years sharing that passion with people all over the world. Amanda was a brave, positive and beautiful person who loved animals, always had a smile for everyone and had a great sense of humour.



She thoroughly enjoyed working at Village Foods on Gabriola and a special thank you goes out to Angela Burnett for her friendship.

She is survived by her daughter Breanna, her granddaughter Harley Rae, her parents Bob and Pam Scott and her sisters Heidi (Ted) in Texas and Tasha in Calgary. She also leaves behind numerous relatives in Sweden, Europe and the UK.



Amanda was predeceased by Paul Thompson, Breanna's father.



Amanda's wish was to have no funeral, just a scattering of her ashes at her favourite beach on Gabriola where she and her dog Mo loved to roam.



If you wish to do a little something to remember Amanda, please donate to an animal rescue or a kidney cancer research foundation.



Grateful thanks to the doctors and nurses at the Cancer Unit in Victoria, BC, Doctor Tracey Thorne on Gabriola and all the wonderful doctors, nurses and volunteers in Palliative Care at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.



Heaven has gained an angel and her Mo dog was there to welcome her.



