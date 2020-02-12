Anastacio Paz, born in Ilocos Sur, Philippines, passed away peacefully in God's loving arms in his care home at 95 years of age.
He is survived by his daughter Aurora "Rori" Paz-Manongdo of Kamloops; grandchildren Jasmine (Craig), Barbara (J.D.), Joshua (Sarah) and Kathy; great-grandchildren Austin, Kaylie, Faith, Philip and Beth.
Tacio, also known as "Paz" is predeceased by his wife Aurora "Auring" Avenir Santos and younger brother Sotero.
Paz will be fondly remembered by his community friends.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 1:30 pm on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Kamloops Alliance Church Ministry Centre, 200 Leigh Rd, Kamloops, BC, Canada.
Arrangements entrusted to
Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services
250-554-2324
Condolences may be expressed to the family from www.myalternatives.ca
Published in Kamloops This Week from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020