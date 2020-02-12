Anastacio "Tacio" Paz (1924 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anastacio "Tacio" Paz.
Service Information
Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services
604 Tranquille Rd
Kamloops, BC
V2B 3H6
(250)-554-2324
Obituary

Anastacio Paz, born in Ilocos Sur, Philippines, passed away peacefully in God's loving arms in his care home at 95 years of age.

He is survived by his daughter Aurora "Rori" Paz-Manongdo of Kamloops; grandchildren Jasmine (Craig), Barbara (J.D.), Joshua (Sarah) and Kathy; great-grandchildren Austin, Kaylie, Faith, Philip and Beth.

Tacio, also known as "Paz" is predeceased by his wife Aurora "Auring" Avenir Santos and younger brother Sotero.

Paz will be fondly remembered by his community friends.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 1:30 pm on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Kamloops Alliance Church Ministry Centre, 200 Leigh Rd, Kamloops, BC, Canada.

Arrangements entrusted to
Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services
250-554-2324

Condolences may be expressed to the family from www.myalternatives.ca
Published in Kamloops This Week from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Powered By Legacy.com