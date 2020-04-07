Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrea "Andy" Longhin. View Sign Obituary

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andrea "Andy" Longhin - beloved son, brother, father and friend on March 29, 2020, in Kamloops, BC. Born on February 4, 1962, in Malonno, Italy, Andy moved to Canada with his family in May of 1967.



Andy was known by family, friends, colleagues, and community as unfailingly kind and happy. He will be remembered as a true "people person," as a generous soul who loved his work, and as someone who would never say no when asked for help. His kindness extended to animals as well, and he was virtually inseparable from his most beloved canine child DJ, who is now with Andy's mom. Besides people and animals, Andy took great joy in watching sports, particularly football, baseball and hockey. He remembered all the players and all the statistics; you could ask Andy anything about sports and be sure he'd have the answer.



Predeceased by his father Gino (d. March 16, 2014). Andy is survived by mother Lisa, sister Raffaella, son Dane (Krystal), granddaughter Sancia, and cousins Nora, Peter and Susi. Andy leaves behind precious memories to these family members and many others. He was well-loved by his work family at Mary MacGregor Law, and John and Deb Bartel. And always by Andy's side were his close friends, a list that includes Al, Ken, Kevin, Dale, and many more individuals who will miss him fondly and know that they were in Andy's thoughts.



The family would like to thank many wonderful people. We appreciate the ongoing help from Ernie and Donalda, the unflinching love and support from Margot, Coby, Owen and Lucas, the help from Dr. Shehata throughout, and the loving care of the nurses on the 4th floor of Royal Inland Hospital. Words can't express the particular gratitude owed to Leslee, Andy's special friend and caretaker who has remained steadfast throughout this difficult time.



At Andy's request, there will be no funeral service.



The family gratefully declines flowers, and asks that people express their love and condolences by making a donation to a charity of their choice.



