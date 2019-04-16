Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Cowie Quirie. View Sign

1928 – 2019



Andy passed away peacefully at the Overlander Extended Care Hospital on the evening of Thursday, April 11, 2019 in his 92nd year. He spent his final hours surrounded by his loving family.



He is survived by his son Gordon (Ceri), daughter Barbara White (Don), grandchildren Beth and Amanda Quirie, Brianna and Nicholas White and great-grandchildren Thomas and Jackson, his beloved twin sister Violet and brother Robert who both live in Scotland, many nieces and nephews in Canada and Scotland. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Marguerite in 2002.



Andy was born in Scotland on March 10, 1928. He was the youngest of eleven children, arriving 15 minutes after his twin sister Violet. He immigrated to Canada at the age of 21 in April 1949. He spent his first 3 years in Milton, ON working on a dairy farm then he began his journey westward where he eventually began his 34 year career as a carman for the Canadian National Railway (CNR). It took him from Winnipeg, MB to Port Coquitlam, BC to McBride, BC, Prince George, BC and then to Smithers, BC where he met the love of his life Marguerite Erickson. They were married on April 8, 1961 and then in March 1965 they moved to Kamloops, BC where they raised their family and he has remained for the last 54 years.



Andy was active in his community as a Big Brother for over 21 years, an Akela for the 1st Brocklehurst Cub Pack for 15 years, an Odd Fellow for many years and an active participant in St. George's Anglican Church. In 1999, he received the distinguished service award from the City of Kamloops for his years of volunteer work in the community. He was also a very proud Scot and was an active member of the Kamloops Caledonian Society and Scottish Country Dance Club for many years.



One of Andy's greatest passions was singing! He sang everywhere he went. He was an active member of his church choir and was asked by many people to sing at weddings and funerals or special occasions. He loved his garden and enjoyed curling in the winter. He was a huge dog lover and was loved by 4 special dogs throughout his life in Canada – Blackie, Mitzie, Cheekie and Kailie. He also loved to talk! He would talk to anyone, anywhere about anything!



He will be deeply missed and forever loved by his family and friends but we are confident that he is so much happier in heaven with his beloved wife and his wonderful Saviour, Jesus. After many years of suffering through the challenges of dementia he is now the very best version of the wonderful man God created him to be and we are so thankful!



We want to express our deepest appreciation to the caregivers at the Overlander Extended Care Hospital who have cared for our dad so wonderfully over the past year and especially over the final few days of his life. Also to Dr. Chip Bantock who has been such a wonderful doctor to him for well over 30 years. A special thank you to Pastor Isabel Healy-Morrow who has been a true pastor to dad for the past 15 years.



A Celebration of Life Service will take place on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm at St. George's Anglican Church, 308 Royal Ave., Kamloops, BC.



In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations could be sent to St. George's Anglican Church, Alzheimer's Society of Kamloops or Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Kamloops.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



