We regret to announce the passing of longtime Kamloops resident Andrew Poston Veach on July 31, 2019.



Andrew is survived by his loving and devoted wife Faye, his son Roger (Bev), step-daughter Catherine and son-in-law Tom. Also left to cherish his memory are grandchildren Krystal (Jeff), Sara (Jason), William (Susan) and Matthew as well as four great-grandchildren Cole, Kayden, Madyson, and Alexander. Andrew was predeceased by his first wife Lois, his step-daughter Diane and his grandson Darren. Andrew will also be remembered by family members that came into his life when he married Faye in 2005.



Born in Salmon Arm on December 3, 1933, Andrew had many happy memories growing up with members of his immediate and extended family. We all have fond memories of his strong work ethic, his willingness to lend a hand whenever needed and his passion for gardening. Tomatoes anyone?



In keeping with Andrew's wishes, his remains will be interred at Hillside Cemetery along with the ashes of his late wife Lois. A brief Graveside Service will take place at 12:30 pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019 followed by an informal reception at Chartwell Retirement Residence from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm.



The family is very grateful for the care that was provided over the last three years by the staff at Pine Grove Care Home and previously by the staff at Chartwell Retirement Residence.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Parkinson's Society of BC or to The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.



