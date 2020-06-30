Anelka Danyluk

Father God you wanted Anelka born to Joseph and Mary Gurski (née Evanchuk) on June 7, 1927, at Canora, SK. She was the second youngest of seven siblings on their mixed farm just north of Canora. She told me many of her fond happenings with family, school friends, and relatives. It was a close-knit community. She went to church at Hyas, SK. She had her own journey with her God.



Anelka married Peter Danyluk on October 21, 1949. They lived on a mixed farm close by her parents' home. God you blessed them with two children, myself Gerald, and my dear sister Marcy. We all moved to Kamloops, BC, in 1956. Her Ukrainian traditional dishes were to die for. She was a member of the Ukrainian Greek Orthodox church. She loved keeping in touch with her family and relatives here, and in Saskatchewan. She loved to dress smart, and one of her favourite activities was dancing. She had her own love of cars, driving and looking after them. Anelka played her favourite songs on the accordion and organ, which she learned by ear.



She loved to keep in touch with her two grandchildren Mikkel and Shawn Danyluk; they were precious to her. She also liked the friendship of their mother Joyce Riley, and her son-in-law Luigi Sale whom she liked very much.



Thank you, Connie Dunn, for your friendship with Mum. A huge thanks to my dear sister Marcy for all your care for Mum. Thank you to all her care workers in Chartwell, The Hamlets and Gemstone. Anelka went into the outstretched arms of Jesus on June 11 2020.



Mum, you will be missed.



