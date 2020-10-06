It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Angela Greto. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Elizabeth (Harry) Boyetchko, Marianna (Colin) Campbell and Teresa (Mike) Collins; her grandchildren Erin (Thomas), Rachel (Erik) and Jarrett Boyetchko, Angela (Jon), Olivia (PJ) and Emily (Aksel) Campbell, and Hannah and David (Chelan) Collins; and her great-grandchildren Alessandra and Keelan. She also leaves behind her sister Maria VanderVelden and sisters-in-law Ippolita Rocca and Maria Rocca, as well as many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins.Angela was predeceased by her parents Pietro Rocca and Marianna Pirritano, her husband Giuseppe Greto, her first born daughter Elisabetta Greto, her two brothers Pasquale and Giuseppe Rocca and her brother-in-law Petrius VanderVelden.Angela was born in Cortale, Italy. She immigrated to Lytton, BC, Canada with her parents and siblings in 1950. Angela married her childhood sweetheart Giuseppe in 1954. She spent 56 years in Lytton raising her family and forming many lifelong friendships. She was active in the community as a member of the CWL and Hospital Auxiliary, and was famous for her immaculately tended flower gardens and her delicious cooking and baking. Angela moved to Kamloops in 2006 where she enjoyed many happy and eventful years with her beloved family.She will be sadly missed by many.The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the care aides that assisted Mom in her later years, to Dr. Miranda duPreez for her loving care, and to the many angels that work and volunteer at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home.The family will be attending a Prayer service (October 9) and Funeral Mass (October 10) at OLPH church, followed by interment at the Lytton Cemetery.If friends would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers please consider the St. Bartholomew's Health Care Auxiliary Memorial Fund in Lytton, or the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home in Kamloops.Condolences may be expressed at: